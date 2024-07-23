Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,181 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $193.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $194.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

