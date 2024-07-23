Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

