Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $307,787,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,010,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.16.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.