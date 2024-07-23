Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at $42,434,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $55.24.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

