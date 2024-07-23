Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,324,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,495 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,016,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $43.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.