IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $388.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.95), with a volume of 77002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

