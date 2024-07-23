Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $151.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

IPAR opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

