Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 177,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1264 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.