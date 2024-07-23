Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Stake Lessened by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,619 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 14,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

