Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $13,205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.38.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

