Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B):

7/18/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$120.00.

7/11/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$92.00 to C$114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$83.00 to C$103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$102.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$91.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$98.20 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Insiders have sold a total of 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

