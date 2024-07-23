IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $245.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.