iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Trimmed by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,169 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

