iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

HEZU stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

