iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,930 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,661,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,253,000 after acquiring an additional 493,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MBB opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.