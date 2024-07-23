iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,253 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

