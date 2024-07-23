iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,947 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

