iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.89

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and traded as high as $43.97. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 260,778 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

