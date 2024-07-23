iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Cut by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,761 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.