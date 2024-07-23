Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

