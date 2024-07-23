Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,989,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,710,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,438,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of YLD opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

