Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

CPZ opened at 15.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.23. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

