Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,036 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.02 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

