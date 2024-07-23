Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,124 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
