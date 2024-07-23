Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

JETS stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

