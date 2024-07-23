Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1,990.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $208.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average of $193.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

