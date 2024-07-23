Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $991.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

