Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

