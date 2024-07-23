Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

