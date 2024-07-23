JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,410. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

