JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,257 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,928 in the last quarter.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

