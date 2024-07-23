Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

