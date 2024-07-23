Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 3,644,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,706,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Katoro Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.
Katoro Gold Company Profile
Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.
