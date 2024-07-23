Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $437,420,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after acquiring an additional 347,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

