Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

