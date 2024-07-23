Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kenvue by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,897,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.