Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,626 JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.