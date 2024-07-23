Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 68,500 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) by 476.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Research Frontiers worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Stock Down 2.0 %

REFR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.