Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.