Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 237,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 39.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 22.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 89.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 896,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 422,203 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

