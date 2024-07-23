Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in eBay by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.69.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

