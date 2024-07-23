Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $897.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

