Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

