Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 2,160,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,190,000 after buying an additional 1,870,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.