Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $75.62.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

