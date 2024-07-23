Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

