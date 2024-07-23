Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $12,322,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,919,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.