Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 223,097 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6 %

PJUL opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

