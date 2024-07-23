Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

