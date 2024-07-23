Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

